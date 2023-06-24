WWE legend Edge takes a cheeky shot at AEW star with a one-word message

In line with the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, Edge recently went down memory lane. The Rated-R Superstar has had a career of many ups and downs, including having to "retire" from the industry for nine years due to a severe neck injury. Fortunately, he is now back in action and is still providing fans with incredible matches to add to his already-stacked resume.

In celebration of his career milestone, Edge was asked to do word association with several icons, including some who are no longer with the company. He was asked to comment on superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio, and was all praises towards them. With regards to former WWE Superstars, the people in question included the Hardy Boyz and one of Edge's closest friends, Christian.

It seemed that all the words associated with these icons were all positive but that wasn't the case for Christian. Edge had a one-word description for Captain Charisma, but he says people knowing their relationship would probably understand what he meant.

"D**k."

WWE icon Edge comments on possibly facing former rival

In the 25 years as a superstar, Edge has gone toe to toe with a lot of icons from different generations. One standout is 16-time world champion John Cena.

While reacting to his best matches, Edge says that him facing Cena again could definitely happen somewhere down the road. There is a huge possibility of this feud reigniting in the coming years, of course, if all conditions are met, including their availability.

"Again, something, it may happen gain one day, I don't know," the Hall of Famer said.(19:15 onwards)

With a career such as Edge's possibly coming to a close in the coming years, fans would love to see his last few times in the ring be as iconic as how it has been all these years. There is still a possibility that we woll get to see him interact with some superstars he shares a history with, may it be Christian Cage or John Cena.

Who would you want to see Edge face in WWE, if ever he goes on a final run before his permanent retirement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

