“The number doesn’t matter“ – WWE legend Eric Bischoff speculates where AEW could be falling short (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff didn't hold back on his criticisms of AEW in a recent interview. The legend gave his take on where the promotion could unknowingly be falling short.

Bischoff first broke into the wrestling industry back in 1986, where he first worked for AWA. Since then, the legend has worked in WCW, WWE, and TNA. Despite having over 30 years of wrestling experience, Bischoff often comes under fire for his comments on AEW, most recently after a spat with CM Punk.

The former WWE General Manager recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam. Bischoff initially shared that he isn't a fan of AEW and speculated that advertisers could be feeling the same way.

"It’s just like the show last night – bloody as hell – it’s just not my thing, never has been. But my only thought is, how do the advertisers feel about it? Now, I know what they felt about it 10 years ago, when I was last in the wrestling and television business. If somebody can convince me that all that’s changed over 8 years, then obviously my perspective’s dated – I don’t think that’s the case." (10:26 onward)

Check out the full episode below:

Bischoff continued, noting that despite the high numbers AEW has on average, without advertiser backing it means very little.

"I think from an advertising point of view, my guess is AEW is probably not – they may be doing okay with their 900 thousand viewer average. But the number doesn’t matter if advertisers don’t wanna be there. I think the AEW super indie-with-a-trust-fund approach is not necessarily doing any favors for the people trying to sell ads inside of that product." (11:18 onward)

Currently, AEW only has one live television show, Dynamite, with Rampage going live on occasion. Compared to WWE, which often has three live shows, it could be argued that AEW is falling behind despite only being 3 years old.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

Eric Bischoff doesn't think WWE's move to TV14 was in response to AEW's popularity

Shortly before Vince McMahon announced his retirement, the promotion revealed that it would be shaking off the longtime PG rating for their historic TV14 rating. Many fans believed this was in response to AEW's success, something Bischoff disagreed with.

During a recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast, the wrestling legend responded to the speculation.

“AEW is flatter than p**s on a plate in terms of television ratings... It is what it is, and WWE is not losing market share to AEW, so why would they react to something that’s not affecting them?” Bischoff said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Eric Bischoff has been inducted to the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class Eric Bischoff has been inducted to the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class 🙌 https://t.co/bxdqony3RL

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently took a slightly different approach as the veteran believes that AEW could be in trouble after WWE changed their TV rating. Despite what either legend believes, could this mark a massive swing away from the success AEW has had so far?

Pre-order Eric Bischoff's new upcoming book, Bischoffbook.com

Starrcast V with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling live on-stage and more streaming on FITE July 29-31st: starrcast.com

Ric Flair's Last Match Supercard of Action streams on Sunday July 31st from Nashville stream it on FITE: RicFlairsLastMatch.com

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far