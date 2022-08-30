"You can’t make that up" - WWE legend explains why fans seemingly lost their interest in Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) after historic WrestleMania win

Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXX.

Danielson's feud with The Authority remains one of the best storylines in recent history. It eventually culminated with him winning the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship by beating Batista and Randy Orton in the main event.

Speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg (Brian James) claimed that Danielson's shirt sales dropped after his emphatic win at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He explained why it wasn't the former WWE Champion's fault that fans seemingly lost interest in him.

“They made [Bryan] that night, but look, the next day was a different story. My little engine that could did, so now what? You know what I mean? Okay, now, his t-shirt sales legitimately dropped after he won the title and that’s not… you can’t make that up. That’s nothing having to do with him, that’s me being more invested in the climb than the perch at [the] top.” [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.25



- WON Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia, Best 2 out of 3 Falls @ AEW Dynamite.25- WON Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia, Best 2 out of 3 Falls @ AEW Dynamite⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.25- WON https://t.co/JY7fkA8QkK

Jim Cornette recently explained why he wasn't a fan of Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) vs. Daniel Garcia

Bryan Danielson has been feuding with Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society for quite some time now.

Amid his rivalry with the former AEW World Champion, Danielson has also faced Daniel Garcia on a couple of occasions. The former WWE Champion has expressed interest in taking Garcia under his wing in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Recently reviewing Danielson and Garcia's 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager criticized AEW's booking and said:

"30 minutes of Bryan Danielson versus Daniel Garcia, two out of three falls on national television. Can you imagine if they gave that spot to a Ricky Starks?" Cornette said. "To anybody with any f**king potential whatsoever? Somebody with personality? Somebody that doesn’t look like another interchangeable white boy on an indie show doing wrestling holds?"

Danielson will face Jericho in a singles match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in what is sure to be a hard-hitting bout. Their encounter will only add more fuel to the rivalry between Blackpool Combat Club and The JSA.

Watch Road Dogg discuss Bryan Danielson's booking in WWE versus AEW:

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku