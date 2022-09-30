 WWE legend explains why hardcore wrestling fans are "pi**ed off" following Chris Jericho's 8th world title win

WWE legend Bully Ray has provided his take on Chris Jericho wanting to 'destroy' Ring of Honor's legacy.

After his win over Bandido in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Jericho made his intentions clear, courtesy of a post-match promo. The show ended with the former WWE star assaulting ROH announcer Bobby Cruise.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray claimed that hardcore wrestling fans aren't pleased with Jericho winning the ROH World Championship. However, he believes that The Ocho will bring more credibility to the promotion.

"I love it, it's great. Keyword that he used 'destroy'. I love the fact that Jericho wants to be the black cloud that looms over Ring of Honor's history. So many die-hard wrestling fans love Ring of Honor and are so pi**ed off that Chris Jericho is now the Ring of Honor World Champion. So pi**sed off that guys like me are saying that the Ring of Honor World Championship is now more credible than it has been because of Chris Jericho." said Bully Ray [1:18-1:59]

WWE legend Bully Ray believes ROH could come together to take down Chris Jericho

In continuation of the same conversation, Bully Ray added that Ring of Honor could come together to join forces and take down Chris Jericho.

The tag team specialist believes that the new Ring of Honor World Champion's antics are going to bring more eyes to the company.

"And now he wants to wipe it out, this is going to be an awesome opportunity for all of Ring of Honor to come together to try to take Chris Jericho down, try to take down Jericho Appreciation Society. I think it's going to put more eyes on Ring of Honor because of Chris Jericho." added Bully Ray [2:00-2:23]

Jericho won the ROH World Championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam by defeating another former WWE Superstar in the form of Claudio Castagnoli.

