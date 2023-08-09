WWE legend explains why Tony Khan should find inspiration from The Bloodline storyline

WWE's The Bloodline storyline is one of the most praised angles in the industry today. AEW often comes under fire for its lack of storytelling, and Dutch Mantell believes he should adopt a similar story to The Bloodline in AEW.

The Bloodline has quickly become the most talked about storyline in pro wrestling today. Even today, the angle seems to be far from over, and compared to AEW, there are no long-lasting storylines that could compare.

Dutch Mantell recently tried to determine who on the AEW roster is indispensable and quickly realized he had few names. This prompted the veteran to suggest that Tony Khan take a page out of The Bloodline playbook during the latest episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell.

"Family always works in wrestling. Look at The Bloodline? They've been doing this for three years! Everybody knows the background, WWE just took that background and started using it for what it was: background. Now that explains how every one of those Samoans got there, [it] was because of their grandfathers." [05:58 onward]

Unfortunately, the star of The Bloodline storyline, Roman Reigns, suffered a legitimate injury in the latest chapter of the lengthy angle. It's currently unclear whether this will affect his monumental career or not.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

The WWE veteran believes that the promotion would not survive without Tony Khan

While Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks believes that AEW would fall apart without The Elite, Dutch Mantell believes this couldn't be further from the truth. While he dismissed the claim, he believes that Tony Khan is the only indispensable person in AEW.

During the same episode of his podcast, the former WWE manager explained why Tony Khan is integral and not any wrestler on the roster.

"Somebody who's indispensable to AEW right now? I don't think anybody's indispensable. Tony Khan is. He's probably the most valued guy there. Because he's the one who runs it, finances it - but he loves it, and he's the most indispensable one there. If you lost Tony Khan? Forget it. It's over now - it's over last week." [06:56 onward]

It remains to be seen if any other major name in AEW jumps over to WWE, but if Dutch Mantell's assessments are correct, no loss will ever displace the promotion except for the day Tony Khan retires.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here