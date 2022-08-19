"He's got all these injuries" - WWE legend is concerned about Kenny Omega's recent return to AEW

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer is concerned about Kenny Omega despite the latter's surprising return to AEW via last night's Dynamite.

Omega was revealed as The Young Bucks' partner for the quarterfinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The Elite faced the La Faccion Ingobernable trio of former WWE star Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in the quarterfinal round during the show's main event.

The Cleaner sealed the deal for his squad after nailing his signature V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel finisher on Lee to complete his in-ring comeback. The Charleston, West Virginia, crowd was raucous upon seeing Omega return to the squared circle after a long break due to injuries.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open, Dreamer was happy to see Kenny back in the ring again. While the former WWE star was a bit worried about Omega's well-being, he hoped the latter would return to his top physical form.

"They kept on bringing it back, he'd look crisp as can be but they were talking about he's got all these injuries, all these things going on with his body. Obviously, he's not in the shape that he wants to be in because he pulled the 'I'm wearing a Tommy Dreamer shirt to cover up my physique.' He also had some sort of shoulder thing going on so hopefully, he can continue to fight and get in shape," Dreamer said. [from 20:56 - 21:24]

Omega will be in action again in a couple of weeks as he and the Bucks advanced to the tournament semifinals with last night's win. They will go up against the winner of the Death Triangle-United Empire quarterfinal match next Wednesday.

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer commended Kenny Omega's performance

As the discussion continued, Dreamer further lauded Kenny Omega's in-ring work despite not being one hundred percent. He noticed that The Cleaner didn't miss a step and was able to sell greatly.

"If you follow him on his Instagram, you see he's hard at work, doing stuff like that so again, glad to see him back. His work did not miss a beat. He's actually able to sell some stuff even more so now which will give him actual longevity even more so," Dreamer added. [from 21:25 - 21:42]

Following the match, reports stated that both Omega and Dragon Lee were fine, and many of their moves were utilized through selling. It will only be a matter of time before The Cleaner gets completely healthy and unleashes himself in the squared circle.

