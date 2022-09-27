"Could’ve easily had a concussion or worse" - WWE veteran expresses concern on recklessness during Sting's match on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on a scary spot featuring Julia Hart during Sting's match on Rampage: Grand Slam.

The Icon and Darby Allin teamed up against House of Black members Brody King and Buddy Mathews. During the match, there were quite a few shocking moments, especially when King flung the WCW legend over the top rope onto a table, which resulted in his head hitting another.

Additionally, at one point, House of Black member Julia Hart was outside the ring, trying to interfere. The Great Muta made his shocking AEW debut, sided with his former rival, and sprayed green mist into Mathews' face. This led a dazed House of Black member to bump into Hart, who viciously fell through a table, hitting her head on the guardrail.

Mantell took to Twitter to state that the impact of the fall on the 20-year-old could be drastic:

"Damn…what a bad injury waiting to happen. I don’t know if this girl got hurt but she could’ve easily had a concussion or worse. Just wait," the WWE veteran wrote.

Sting and The Great Muta to reunite for a match

During his tenure in WCW, Sting made a name for himself with his unique face paint and wrestling style. He had many notable opponents, including Ric Flair, Lex Luger, The Great Muta, Seth Rollins, Scott Steiner, and many more.

He also had an impressive career in IMPACT Wrestling for a few years with a brief stint in WWE. The 63-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and has mentored Darby Allin since.

Following their reunion on AEW Rampage, it was announced that Sting would be a part of The Great Muta's retirement match in Japan.

The WCW legend continues to maintain a good health and competes in matches alongside his protege. His mysterious gimmick has captivated fans and made him a global phenomenon in the industry.

What do you think of Sting's match on AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments.

