WWE Legend eyes return to AEW at All In: "I think it’s realistic"

A WWE legend currently signed with AEW has been off television due to health issues. The veteran is now recovering well and eyeing a return to Tony Khan's promotion at the All In PPV in Texas.
It's been months since we last saw color commentator Jim Ross on AEW programming. The legend, who joined the Jacksonville-based company back in 2019, is best known for his work in WWE, where he spent most of his career.
A few months ago, JR announced on X that he was diagnosed with Colon Cancer. He underwent surgery for the same, which was successful. He recently returned to his Grilling JR podcast, where he addressed his rehabilitation and impending return to All Elite Wrestling, stating that a return at the All In PPV could be a realistic possibility.
"I think it’s realistic. I’m hopeful that that’s what happens. I’d love to be a part of that event and see the fans and see the talents. I miss the talents a lot. So I hope to make it to Texas. My plan is to be there. So, we’ll have to kind of wait and see. I’d love to show up and do a match or two. That’d be cool. So, we’ll see. I don’t wanna get too ambitious but, my plan is to be there and to participate. I wanna play. I want to get back in the game somehow, some way and contribute to the success of AEW and your big event (Starrcast) so, that’s kind of where I’m sitting.” said Ross [ H/T Fightful ]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Bill Apter shares memorable story with AEW's Jim Ross
On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, legendary journalist Bill Apter discussed Jim Ross with co-hosts Mac Davis and Teddy Long.
When asked if he had any special memories with The Voice of Wrestling, Apter, referencing the time when JR used to give him news from Bill Watts when the Hall of Famer was promoting the Mid-South territory, said:
"Oh, absolutely. I've been around him, of course, since the Bill Watts days, but the most interesting thing is, before there was cable TV and we needed news from Watts' territory in the magazine, Bill put Jim Ross to call me every Monday morning, and Jim would talk for an hour. I could just put the phone down and hit the phone speaker, and he would tell me every, even minutiae details, just so we would get it totally right. [ 0:23 onwards ]
JR, who is reportedly known for his accuracy and detail, is now well on his journey to full recovery, and fans will be waiting with bated breath for his impending return to AEW.