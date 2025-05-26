Jim Ross to undergo surgery after cancer diagnosis; gives update on retirement

It's been a brutal few years for legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross, but the 73-year-old is remaining positive. Following his recent cancer diagnosis, he's revealed that he's set to undergo surgery.

JR has battled health issues for the last few years, but still makes time for AEW's commentary booth during important matches. However, the WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he has colon cancer, which will have to be surgically removed.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the legend said that he's set to undergo surgery tomorrow morning. He lamented the number of procedures he's had to endure in recent years, but assured fans that it would be okay:

"They're very strict about me sitting in a chair, so I'm gonna sit in a chair and try to revive myself and get to rolling and go on," said Ross. "I kinda did that when I had my hip surgery, so that was kind of the same thing, but god dang, these surgeries are adding up. I'm getting ready to throw in the white flag with it. But nonetheless, it's gonna be alright." [From 2:25 to 2:59]

Jim Ross also claimed that he was not in pain. He revealed that he'd like to continue commentary with AEW, at least at pay-per-views like this year's All In Texas, but he's not sure Tony Khan will let him.

AEW sends message of support to Jim Ross amid cancer battle

Tony Khan and AEW have been supportive of JR throughout his health struggles in the last few years. The company has accommodated him with a light schedule throughout his recovery periods, and it recently sent a heartfelt message regarding his cancer diagnosis.

The promotion released a statement on X/Twitter, joining fans in supporting the WWE Hall of Famer in this difficult time:

"All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery."

Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz also discussed JR's impact on the wrestling business at last night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The commentary team sent the legend well wishes ahead of his surgery.

