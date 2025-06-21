AEW legend Jim Ross gives major health update amid absence

Legendary wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross has been away from AEW TV for a while now due to his ongoing battle with Colon Cancer, for which he recently had surgery. JR has now given fans a major update on his condition.

The Voice of Wrestling had announced that he had Colon Cancer last month and that he was going to undergo treatment to get better. A few days ago, the veteran AEW broadcaster even posted on X that his surgery was a success.

Recently, Ross returned to his Grilling JR podcast and gave further insight into his recovery and rehabilitation.

“Just healing, man. Just trying to heal and get better, and that’s kind of my goal right now. I take it a day at a time and so, it’s all good. I’m feeling pretty good actually.I had a meeting with my surgeon earlier this week. He’s very happy, which makes me very happy. So, I’m sore from the surgery. My abdomen is real sore, but, I’ve endured worse and so I’m feeling pretty good actually. Progress is good. I believe they got all the cancer, which is great." said Ross [ H/T Fightful ]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ric Flair recently took shots at AEW legend Jim Ross

Jim Ross's announcement of being diagnosed with Colon Cancer came under some unexpected scrutiny from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy, in a now-deleted X (Twitter) post, had accused JR of seeking attention.

Amid heavy criticism, Flair was compelled to clarify his comments, which he did in another post on X.

"If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!" Flair wrote.

Now that Jim Ross is well on his road to recovery, it will be interesting to see when he returns to AEW programming and if he responds to the comments made by the Nature Boy.

