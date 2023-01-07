WWE legend feared arrest for pedophilic segment approved by Vince McMahon and wrestling veteran 

Vince McMahon once pitched a segment that had WWE legend Chris Jericho fearing a potential arrest.

In the early 2000s, WWE was notorious for having storylines and segments that pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable. One such segment involved the Dudley Boyz stealing Chris Jericho and Christian's clothes. This led to the two current AEW stars walking around the arena in their towels.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the Ocho shared a story about a segment that involved him and Christian getting naked on live television in an idea pitched by Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes.

“We would be standing there in front of ten thousand people naked. I’m like, ‘So how do we disguise this?’ He’s like, ‘You don’t.’ I said to Michael Hayes, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ He goes, ‘Well, you don’t want to do it?’ I said, ‘Do you? I’m not a Chippendales dancer. There’s kids in the crowd. I’ll get arrested for being a pedophile.'”

He added:

“I go in the office, he’s like, ‘Hey, heard you have a question about today.’ I said, ‘I don’t have a question. I have a statement. I’m not doing it. I am not standing naked in front of a crowd on Monday Night Raw.’ He’s like, ‘Dammit, what are we supposed to do then?’ Jericho brought up getting kicked off the air for showing their genitals. Alternatively, he pitched to Vince that the seamstresses could make skin-toned thongs and they could put a blurry censor over their midsection on TV." (H/T WrestleZone)

Vince McMahon returned to WWE recently

Vince McMahon made his return to the company he founded in what was groundbreaking news.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.

otp.tools.investis.com/clients/us/wwe… Vince McMahon is back on WWE’s board of directors.A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.

The 77-year-old returned as the executive chairman alongside Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, with all three taking up board positions. They took up spots from the departing independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.

The apparent reason for the former WWE CEO's return is to aid in the negotiations for media rights discussions as well as a potential sale of the company, with a Saudi Arabian Trust Fund reportedly interested.

