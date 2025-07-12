WWE legend finally returns after 231 days at AEW All In Texas

A WWE legend has finally made his return to AEW after more than seven months of inactivity. The veteran was last seen on All Elite Wrestling TV 231 days ago at Full Gear in November 2024.

Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) joined AEW in 2021 as an in-ring performer while also taking on other non-wrestling roles in the company. His last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was a multi-man Street Fight Tag Team Match on an episode of Dynamite in November 2023, when he teamed with Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega to take on Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family.

Last month, the Tony Khan-led promotion announced that The World's Largest Athlete would be present at Globe Life Field in Texas for the MLB match between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, Paul Wight has made it to All In 2025 as part of the panel kicking off the Zero Hour show. The panel also boasts Renee Paquette, RJ City, and wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett.

Fans are thrilled to see Wight back on AEW TV. The veteran has heavily promoted All In 2025 and even did a meet and greet a couple of weeks ago during the MLB match.

