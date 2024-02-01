WWE legend flips off Jon Moxley following disappointing loss

Jon Moxley took on a former WWE Champion in the recent match on Dynamite. The former champion discussed is Jeff Hardy.

The January 31 edition of AEW Dynamite was live from UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans. This show had a great card lined up.

In the night's first bout, Moxley faced Hardy in a competitive match. In the end, the former AEW World Champion defeated the Charismatic Enigma by choking him out.

Following the match, Jon Moxley extended his hand out of respect for Hardy. However, the latter didn't want any of it and proceeded to flip off Jon.

Jeff Hardy had also disrespected Darby Allin a couple of weeks ago after their match on Rampage. This could hint at the 46-year-old star possibly turning heel in the future.

Hardy has been putting stellar performances in singles action lately, but doesn't have a victory to show for it. He lost to Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland in the previous weeks. Jeff Hardy is a former WWE Superstar who wrestled in the company with his brother Matt Hardy for many years.

Fans are wondering what's next for Jon Moxley as he has been on a winning streak in the year 2024. The latter has defeated Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and Jeff Hardy since his return.

