"It took a lot of courage" - WWE legend gives his honest opinion of CM Punk's UFC run

Matt Hardy recently expressed his thoughts about CM Punk trying his luck in the UFC.

The former WWE superstar signed a multi-fight contract with the UFC in 2014. However, his debut fight did not take place until 2016, when he fought Mickey Gall. The contest ended in a matter of minutes as Mickey made Punk tap out to the rear naked choke submission hold.

Punk's second UFC match ended in a loss, although he fared significantly better against his opponent, Mike Jackson. After this, the Second City Saint left UFC in 2021 and joined AEW the same year.

While Punk's UFC run has been criticized by many, Matt Hardy drew attention to the courage that the former WWE Champion showed. The Hardy Boyz member also expressed his delight due to Punk's entry in AEW, in an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“I think it has been really really good for me, personally. I’m happy to see Punk back in wrestling. I think CM Punk is just a fantastic pro wrestler and I feel like he belongs in pro wrestling. I give him all the credit in the world for venturing out and doing MMA, UFC. That was amazing, I wouldn’t have done it even if I felt I could have. I wouldn’t have been that brave or courageous. It took a lot of courage for him to do that, but I’m happy he’s back in pro wrestling. When it comes to pro wrestling, that is just what he’s built for and made for." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday CM Punk competed in the UFC for the first time 5 years ago today.



It didn’t go his way, but he got in there and shot his shot. Respect. CM Punk competed in the UFC for the first time 5 years ago today. It didn’t go his way, but he got in there and shot his shot. Respect. https://t.co/d5qu83Xetm

CM Punk is currently the number one contender for the AEW World Championship title. While his match with reigning champion Hangman Adam Page is already on the cards, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

CM Punk recently expressed his thoughts about his run in AEW so far

Since his debut last year, CM Punk has been enjoying life in AEW, according to his recent comments.

The Second City Saint has been involved in some notable feuds in the All Elite scene, most prominent among them being his rivalry with MJF. Apart from that, he is also next in line to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Title.

Speaking about his time at the Promotion so far, Punk expressed his contentment with how things are going in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"My run specifically, my stuff as a whole, I’ve never been happier in a wrestling ring. I’ve never, to me, been telling more fluid, better, reality-based stories. It’s been a real treat,” CM Punk said. [H/T WreslteZone]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Should CM Punk beat Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing? Should CM Punk beat Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing? https://t.co/efqD2UEoJR

So far, Punk has been steadily climbing the ranks in AEW. Only time will tell what lies next for the former WWE Champion.

Do you think Punk will win against Hangman at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments!

