"He really understands the business" - WWE legend heaps praise on AEW star Bryan Danielson 

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared his thoughts on WWE losing out on Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon had a long and storied tenure with Vince McMahon's company. He was part of the promotion for 11 years, during which he became a grand slam champion and main evented two WrestleManias. He decided not to re-sign with the company once his contract expired. Since then, he has joined AEW and has become one of their biggest stars.

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the former WCW Champion shared his thoughts on WWE losing Danielson to their competition. He was full of praise for the former United States Champion, stating that he was the absolute best.

“I think [Bryan Danielson] is the best guy in the world,” Page said. “He’s older, he really understands the business, you know, at a different level, he understands selling now at a different level … I always thought that was a mistake losing him, you know, at any level.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bryan Danielson made a cameo on WWE RAW recently

The man formerly known as Daniel Bryan made a brief appearance on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Superstar appeared alongside other AEW stars Paul Wight and Chris Jericho to congratulate John Cena on his 20th anniversary in the company.

"Thank you for being an excellent leader. Thank you for always being so giving both as a performer and outside of the ring," Danielson said. [0:44-0:51]

You can check out the entire clip here:

Bryan Danielson is thriving in AEW as part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley and William Regal. He was supposed to be a part of Blood and Guts this week on Dynamite but has been sidelined due to an injury.

