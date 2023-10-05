WWE legend has the highest respect for Chris Jericho, wants to face him in AEW ten years after their last WWE match (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has earned himself a lot of fans over the years from people both in and out of the wrestling business, and now a former WWE Champion and legend wants to run it back with The Ocho one more time.

Across his 30+ year career, Jericho has wrestled almost everyone there is to face across several different companies. From the Cruiserweight divisions in ECW and WCW, to packing out stadiums with WWE and AEW, he has done it all.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam admitted that he would love to have one more match with Chris Jericho given that their last match together took place 10 years ago.

"I’d like to work with Chris Jericho we would have an awesome match--I know that Chris is still wrestling full-time so I’m sure from all my previous matches with Chris, together we would pull through and amaze everybody I’m sure." [15:30-15:55]

Van Dam had nothing but nice things to say about Chris, stating that he is a true entertainer and the fact that he has made it big as both a wrestler and as a musician is a testament to his work ethic.

“He’s a true entertainer when you think about it because he’s made it so far in wrestling you have to be completely committed, dedicated to wrestling to do what he’s done. But then at the same time he’s also got his band and he does a lot of that you know, touring with his band. I don’t know his current schedule but he’s put a lot of energy into Fozzy and made that whole world come true for himself. You know we see him a lot on TV shows, always have and he does a lot, he must really really love to entertain.” [16:20-17:07]

RVD and Chris Jericho have a long history with each other

While many people will remember RVD and Chris Jericho as staples of Monday Night RAW during the 'Ruthless Aggression' era, their history actually runs a lot further back than that.

The two men briefly crossed paths in ECW back in 1996, both as opponents and as partners. Their interactions were only short as Van Dam was still new to the company at the time, while Chris would become a member of the WCW roster that summer.

They would wrestle several times on pay-per-view in WWE in various different matches. From Hardcore Championship bouts during the invasion storyline to King of the Ring tournament matches, all the way to the first-ever Elimination Chamber match at Survivor Series 2002.

