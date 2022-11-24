WWE legend hilariously compares AEW match to controversial Shawn Michaels incident 

Matt Hardy jokingly likened a certain sequence from an AEW match to a controversial moment involving WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) looked to even the score against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship.

During the bout, Omega and the Jackson brothers (Matt and Nick) were tremendously booed by Chicago fans due to the events from All Out in September. As fans may know by now, CM Punk and Ace Steel brawled backstage with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks after the pay-per-view.

Hardy noticed the spot as he shared his hilarious two cents on Twitter. The veteran thought that The Elite getting booed was similar to Michales being jeered in Montreal, Canada.

Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

For those unaware, The Heartbreak Kid was part of the "Montreal Screwjob" where Bret Hart lost his WWE Championship despite not tapping out to the former's Sharpshooter, as Vince McMahon called for the bell.

In his succeeding appearances in Canada after the incident, the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't well received in Montreal and was brutally heckled most of the time.

Wrestling world on Matt Hardy's comparison between The Elite and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

Matt Hardy's interesting tweet garnered a large volume of reactions from Twitter users. Various fans didn't approve of the comparison between The Elite and Shawn Michaels.

However, some questioned whether Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be booed in Chicago for a long time, just like the WWE legend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Here are some of the reactions:

The Elite are now down 0-2 in the best-of-seven scuffle after Penta El Zero Miedo smashed Matt Jackson's head with a hammer, allowing PAC to seal the deal for the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's Shawn Michaels-Elite comparisons? Sound off in the comments section.

