WWE legend implies Britt Baker's viral anti-AEW tweet could be a hint she is the Devil

Britt Baker's recent social media activity has got fans talking about her AEW status, with Bully Ray speculating whether she is actually The Devil.

In case you missed it, the former AEW Women's World Champion posted a tweet after the latest episode of Dynamite, criticizing her lack of promo time compared to a few other top male stars.

Baker clearly sounded upset as she wasn't afraid to air her frustrations in AEW in the public forum. While at face value, it might seem like that, Bully Ray insinuated whether Britt Baker's tweet was an indication of her being The Devil.

This isn't the first time the possibility has been brought up. Britt Baker's actions in a recent music video also convinced fans she might be The Devil or in cahoots with the person behind the mask.

While speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray was fascinated by the idea of Baker openly being negative about AEW and its potential connection to the Devil angle:

"Now, is this Britt Baker bit**ing, moaning, and complaining on social media, or is this a hint? Is this a hint of why she could be the Devil because she is disgruntled? I don't know. I'll let you guys be the super sleuths. You guys can figure it out, or you can watch it unfold and be entertained by it." [12:00 onwards]

What happened with The Devil on this week's AEW Dynamite?

The masked figure unsurprisingly made their presence felt on Dynamite as they once again targeted MJF. The World Champion was out to cut a promo in which he put Samoa Joe over as a wrestling legend.

The light suddenly went out during the segment, and once they came back on, MJF was surrounded by The Devil's goons, who were ready to attack him with a baseball bat.

Samoa Joe showed up to make the timely save as the Devil sent a message on the big screen, seemingly challenging the duo to a tag team match.

All Elite Wrestling added another layer to the Devil storyline, but who is behind the mask? Bully Ray had an epic theory inspired by an old storyline, which you can check out here.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open After Dark and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

