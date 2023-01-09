WWE legend interested in bringing back his alter ego for blockbuster dream match against John Cena

WWE legend Matt Hardy recently discussed a dream match featuring his 'Broken' character against John Cena, who is said to be a fan of the gimmick.

Hardy created the 'Broken' universe in 2016, which allowed him and his family to expand their wrestling characters. The highlight of the era was The Final Deletion Match between The Hardys at the Hardy compound, which received praise from fans and wrestlers alike. After Chris Jericho received a copy in advance, Cena hosted a screening of the match for WWE wrestlers in Japan.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy proposed a bout pitting 'Broken' Matt against Cena, who reportedly called The Final Deletion the best thing he had ever seen.

Hardy said John Cena was a big 'Broken' Matt fan:

"Oh, boy. It would be fun to do ‘Broken’ Matt with John Cena. He was one of the ones whenever I sent a preview of The Final Deletion to Jericho, they were in Japan; He showed it to John Cena, and John said, ‘Oh my God, this is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,'" Hardy said (H/T - Fightful)

Hardy also stated that Cena was a big fan of The Final Deletion and encouraged him to bring the 'Broken' character back when he returned to WWE in 2017.

"He was so happy whenever I showed back up. He’s like, ‘Oh my God! I hope you get to do ‘Broken’ Matt here. I love that." (H/T - Fightful)

WWE legend claims Brock Lesnar is more of a draw than John Cena and Randy Orton

WWE legend Matt Hardy believes Brock Lesnar is more popular than John Cena and Randy Orton. Lesnar, Orton, and Cena are successful wrestlers who began their careers as part of OVW in the early 2000s.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy mentioned that Lesnar has more star power due to his accolades across multiple sports.

"In terms of maybe like overall stardom, it may be Brock Lesnar, just because he’s done such and had a crossover career during the UFC deal. He’s just such a freak of nature. But those three stand out above everyone else, head and shoulders above everyone else." [H/T- Inside the Ropes]

OVW's 2002 class includes several modern-day legends such as Batista, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar. All of these performers have achieved success in WWE and enjoy mainstream popularity.

