"Could have done so much more" - Jake Roberts says former Intercontinental Champion was underutilized in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who is currently signed to AEW as the manager of Lance Archer, has commented on Curt Hennig's tenure in the Stamford-based promotion.

Hennig, also known as Mr. Perfect, made his WWE (FKA WWF) debut in 1981 but left in 1983. He returned to the company in 1988 and went on to have a two-year undefeated streak before being pinned by Hulk Hogan at Royal Rumble 1990.

Despite his incredible in-ring abilities, Hennig only won the Intercontinental Championship in the promotion. The 44-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

On the latest episode of the DDP Snakepit podcast, Roberts opined that Hennig could have achieved much more in the company. He also hailed the Minnesota native's wrestling prowess.

"Curt Hennig was so good... He could shoot on you a little bit too if you wanted to. But he would bump his a** off... He was a ribber too. He played a lot of ribs, had a lot of fun. But you know, him and I kind of mirrored each other because I think I could have done so much more and Curt could have been so much more." (0:01-0:56)

WWE legend DDP reveals his Mount Rushmore of tag teams

The Hall of Famer has picked his favorite tag team in the Stamford-based promotion.

On an episode of the DDP Sankepit podcast, Page chose the duo of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. However, he also named a few more wrestling duos he loves.

"Arn & Tully,” DDP says. “I love Christian and Edge, I thought they were magic out there. Hart Foundation, really loved those guys together with Jimmy Hart and the whole deal, and I’m going back to the Valiant Brothers, Handsome Jimmy and Johnny Valiant."

