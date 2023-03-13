WWE legend jokingly reacts to The Rock's 'Oscars' look

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of the many stars sporting a very fashionable look at the 95th Academy Awards that took place on March 12, but a WWE legend feels that Dwayne stole his look.

The legend in question is current AEW personality Mark Henry, who was The Rock's stablemate in the Nation of Domination faction during WWE's famed "Attitude Era."

But it seems that Johnson may have borrowed some inspiration from a different portion of Mark Henry's career, as some have pointed out the similarities between The Rock's suit at the Oscars and Mark Henry's suit he wore during his fake retirement speech on WWE RAW in 2013.

Henry caught wind of the comparisons and jokingly reacted to a side-by-side picture of the two outfits on social media.

"I can't have anything!" tweeted @TheMarkHenry.

Perhaps AEW fans will see Henry dust off the famous suit this Friday on Rampage, to prove to The Rock that he is one true king of the pink outfit.

Mark Henry wants a former WWE Champion to come back to AEW

Away from the red carpet and into the ring, Mark Henry recently kicked up a storm amongst wrestling fans due to his comments about former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, with no word being given to anyone regarding his potential return, something that will certainly divide opinion backstage if it happens.

Wrassle Hoss @wrasslehoss



#CMPunk twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mark Henry was asked if CM Punk should return to AEW tv, here's his response: Mark Henry was asked if CM Punk should return to AEW tv, here's his response:#CMPunk twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CWzDOKk06A

Henry recently stated that if it was up to him, he would bring CM Punk back to AEW regardless of what the Straight Edge Superstar said at the All Out post-show media scrum.

Comments have been made in the past about Punk, where people have called him a cancer and a toxic presence in the locker room. However, Henry dismissed those claims as well.

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes