"Not where he wanted to be" - WWE legend makes bold claim regarding Kenny Omega's return to AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega's return to AEW might not be the best thing for him right now, according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

One of the biggest stories this week was The Cleaner returning to in-ring action. Although his re-entry was heavily teased by the Young Bucks earlier, many fans were still shocked to see him enter the AEW squared circle after months of absence.

However, Omega's return is apparently a risky move, according to Bully Ray. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE legend had the following to say:

"Maybe a little too soon for Kenny [Omega] to be back? I asked you guys before the show if you have ever seen Kenny wrestle with a shirt on, you both said no so obviously physique-wise not where he wanted to be. Had that shoulder brace thingy on, still a little banged up. With Kenny being such a huge part of AEW, don't wanna put him in any kinda situations where he could re-injure himself quickly, or one injury leads to another. But he was back, people were super excited to see him." (21:50 - 22:22)

As of now, Kenny Omega is seemingly fine after his first fight back. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the former AEW World Champion in the coming weeks.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks took down a faction out of the AEW Trios Tournament

In his first appearance in months, Kenny Omega secured an important win for the Young Bucks and himself on Dynamite.

The Trios Tournament is currently in full swing to crown the inaugural champions. By taking down the La Faccion Ingobernable, Omega and the Young Bucks have claimed their spot in the semi-finals.

With the All Out pay-per-view inching closer, it remains to be seen which team will eventually win the coveted belts and become the first Trios Champions in Tony Khan's company.

Do you think Omega should not have re-entered the ring right now? Sound off in the comments!

If you use quotes from here, please credit Busted Open and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy