WWE legend Kevin Nash criticizes AEW stars for "reckless" in-ring style

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently slammed AEW stars, especially ones like Sammy Guevara, for their high-risk in-ring style.

The Spanish God made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2019 and is widely known to pull off daredevil moves. Most recently, he competed in the AEW World Championship match against MJF, Darby Allin, and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, he failed to win the topmost title in the promotion.

On a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, Nash spoke about the high-risk in-ring style used by many AEW stars and called it "reckless."

“And that also increases the chance of f***ing — because their style is so, I’ll just use the term reckless.”

The former WWE Champion also singled out Sammy Guevara and said that an unfortunate accident could be on the horizon if The Spanish God doesn't slow down a little.

“How many times can he do a 55 Gainer and hit a guy perfectly going through a table or a ladder before he f***ing misses?” Nash added. [H/T ITR]

WWE legend Kevin Nash also slammed AEW star Jade Cargill's in-ring ability

While speaking on the same edition of the Kliq This podcast, Nash also criticized former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's in-ring work and claimed that she is not improving.

He added that the Jacksonville-based promotion should work on expanding "her horizons" to make her more formidable.

"She’s not improving. Her offense isn’t improving, her punches aren’t improving because she doesn’t get enough ring time. So what you have to do is you have to expand her horizons and make her even more formidable," Kevin Nash noted.

It remains to be seen if AEW stars work on their in-ring skills after criticism from a WWE and wrestling legend such as Kevin Nash.

