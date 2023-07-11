WWE legend Kurt Angle claims popular faction would have been every bit as big as The nWO

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has had an incredible career in many promotions, notably in WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. The veteran recently talked about his former faction during his TNA days and how it could have reached even greater heights than the NWO.

The faction he's referring to is Main Event Mafia formed in 2008. The group originally consisted of Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Booker T, and Scott Steiner. The faction was revived in 2013, this time with Angle and Sting siding with Samoa Joe, Rampage Jackson, and Magnus.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle show, the Olympic Gold Medalist argued how the faction could have been as big as NWO if given the time:

“We all knew. It actually worked out even better once we formulated it. We were like ‘Holy crap, this thing is going to be huge.”

The Former World Champion further included:

“I just don’t think that we gave it enough time. I think if we let it mature for a while, it would be every bit as big as the nWo.” H/T:[WRESTLETALK]

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle demanded 3 million for 10 AEW matches

AEW President Tony Khan has managed to sign a lot of top names to his company. However, A certain big name he has still not been able to convince is WWE legend Kurt Angle.

The company kickstarted back in 2019, which was also the year the Olympic Gold Medalist retired from in-ring competition. Because of this, the veteran could have easily made the jump and been involved in the company from the beginning.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, The veteran talked about the conversation he had with Tony Khan about signing him during AEW's start-up year:

"It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match."

You can check out the clip below:

