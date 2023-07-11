Female Ex-WWE star reveals surprising details about shower scene with Kurt Angle

Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni recently opened up about her shower scene with Kurt Angle.

Giovanni signed with the Stamford-based company after participating in the 2004 Diva Search competition. In January 2005, she had a hilarious shower scene with Kurt Angle.

Angle was invited to Amy Weber's locker room. When he spotted someone in the shower, who he thought was Weber, the Olympic Gold Medalist then stripped to his underwear. However, he was surprised when Giovanni came out wearing a towel. The two screamed before Giovanni ran out, being chased by Angle, who was trying to explain himself.

During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene, Giovanni disclosed some behind-the-scenes details about that segment.

"That was a fun scene. What a lot of people don't know is that the towel that they gave me was originally like the biggest towel you ever saw. It was like a bathroom for me. It was so huge and so we kept, as we were preparing the segment, we kept like cutting the towel, cutting the towel, because it was just like, it was almost out of my ankle. I'm only 5"3'. I'm not a very big person. So, it was like this bath sheet of a towel. And they had me in a bikini and I had told them that I had these things that like stick on the front of you so that you can't see through outfits and stuff. And I was like, 'why don't we just do that, I'm still covered fully, you just can see my back open," she said.

The former Diva Search contestant also added:

"What was the most, oh God, I haven't talked to Kurt in a really long time. I have nothing against him. He's probably gonna hate me saying this, and I don't know if I ever said it before, those were his real underwear, which I thought was the most hilarious part of that day was that he had on these little tiny green speedo underpants. So, I was trying to like be professional in the scene and not laugh but like that was not... I don't know I just assumed guys wear boxer briefs, like I don't know what every wears but like I just was not, for whatever reason, was not expecting to see green little tinies. I don't know. So, he was very super respectful, very easy to work with, totally professional. So, he wasn't weird at all during that scene." [0:22 - 2:01]

Joy Giovanni wanted to quit WWE after a co-worker allegedly got bullied by Edge and Randy Orton. Check out the details here.

Will Joy Giovanni return to WWE?

Joy Giovanni spent nearly a year in WWE before getting released from her contract in July 2005. Four years later, she made a one-off return to participate in a 25-Diva Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25.

During an earlier interview with Cafe de Rene, the 45-year-old addressed the possibility of returning to WWE.

"I don't know what they would ask me back to do to be quite honest. I have no idea what they would want me there to do. So, I guess it would depend what they were asking me to do. I don't know what I would have to offer," she said.

Joy Giovanni opened up about what happened after she got "outed" on live WWE TV. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes