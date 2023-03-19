Ex-WWE star wanted to quit after co-worker allegedly got bullied by Edge and Randy Orton

Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni recently revealed that she wanted to quit after her co-worker and friend Amy Weber allegedly got bullied by Edge on a plane.

After participating in the 2004 Diva Search competition, Giovanni and Weber signed with the Stamford-based company. About a year later, however, Weber left Vince McMahon's promotion. She later claimed that she quit after getting bullied by Randy Orton and Edge during a flight.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Giovanni commented on the incident, disclosing that she felt bad for not leaving the company in solidarity with Weber.

"I don't think I had said it to her before, but I felt really bad always for not leaving in solidarity with her. I was sitting with her at the time. I'm a 100% positive that someone poured a drink all over her when we were sleeping," she said.

The former superstar, however, explained that she could not leave because she was the primary supporter of her family.

"We almost didn't sleep that entire flight to Japan because we had been warned about the horror story of, 'hey, sometimes if you fall asleep people will come cut your hair. They'll do all kinds of things to you.' So, we were terrified. And I actually felt bad for staying when she left because I knew the treatment was wrong, but quite frankly, I had a family to support. I was a primary supporter of my family and some additional family members at that point. But it is something that stays with me," Giovanni added. [21:51 - 22:31]

What did Amy Weber say about Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge?

In 2020, Amy Weber opened up about her experience in WWE in a YouTube video. The former Diva Search contestant claimed that Randy Orton slammed into her seat on a plane, knocking her down to the floor. According to her story, The Viper told her, "You're gonna learn, b*tch."

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old accused WWE Hall of Famer Edge of pouring a drink over her while she slept.

"I was awoken by someone pouring a drink in my face. So immediately I popped up, I looked up, and I saw Edge, yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand, there was a little bit left, and it was the same color that was basically all over me. So I stood up on the airplane seat, and I was eye-to-eye to him, and I said, 'Do you have a problem with me?' And he goes, 'What are you talking about?' Of course he denied it, but the drink was in his hand. So I said, 'Come on, you want to fight me? Let's go, you want to be a man, go ahead, let's go, fight me. You want to pour a drink on me?' And he kept denying it, but I know he did it. I saw the cup in his hand," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

