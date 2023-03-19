Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni recalled insulting fellow Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare in an unscripted segment on Monday Night RAW.

Giovanni and DeCesare participated in the 2004 Diva Search competition. The two ladies, however, had real-life heat after DeCesare allegedly "outed" Giovanni for being a mother on live television when the latter was keeping it a secret. Giovanni later insulted DeCesare and almost slapped her during a "Diss The Diva" segment on RAW. Amy Weber and Christie Hemme, who were involved in the promo, also insulted DeCesare.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Giovanni revealed that the segment was unscripted.

"It was not scripted. (...) a lot of us were friends and to be quite honest my friends were also upset that someone did this to me, because they knew that was families off limits, you know what I mean. In any type of entertainment industry, families off limits, especially kids. So, several of us sat together and kind of talked about what we were gonna say, what we should do. They gave us loose guidelines. I will let you know we did ask, are we allowed to say anything at all or is there a limit to our language and they told us to say whatever we wanted," she said. [6:49 - 7:47]

The former WWE Superstar also addressed the reaction of the segment's host Stacy Keibler.

"[How did Stacy Keibler react?] I don't remember, to be honest. It's just kind of was like a big blur. And anytime you're out in front of an arena full of people, essentially in your underwear, it's a different experience. So, a lot of it is a little bit surreal to me even in my memory. I did get to know Stacy a bit when I was working on the show even though she was on a different show than me and I mean she's a really easygoing girl so I'm sure she was shocked in the moment. But it definitely wouldn't have been language that no one had heard before. So, and in wrestling truthfully there are some shocking moments, but how shocking is any of it really, you know," Giovanni added. [8:25 - 9:03]

The "Diss The Diva" segment caused a stir backstage in WWE

Although WWE gave the green light to the Diva Search contestant to say what they wanted during the "Diss The Diva" segment, what happened during the promo caused a stir backstage.

Joy Giovanni explained why during her recent interview with Ring The Belle.

"They told us to say whatever we wanted, which actually caused another big stir because at the time, unbeknownst to us, the talent had started getting fined for using profanity because of network television," she said. [7:45 - 7:57]

