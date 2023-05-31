45-year-old Ex-WWE star addresses potential return after 14 years

Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni recently addressed the possibility of returning to the company.

Giovanni signed with the Stamford-based company after participating in the 2004 Diva Search competition. She spent about a year there before getting released from her contract in July 2005. Nearly four years later, the 45-year-old made a one-off return to compete in a 25-Diva Battle Royal to determine the first Miss WrestleMania at WrestleMania 25.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Giovanni answered a fan's question about whether she would consider returning to WWE if she received an offer. The former Diva Search contestant stated that she did not know why the company would be interested in re-signing her.

"I don't know what they would ask me back to do to be quite honest. I have no idea what they would want me there to do. So, I guess it would depend what they were asking me to do. I don't know what I would have to offer," she said. [1:02:47 - 1:02:59]

Joy Giovanni wanted to quit WWE because of Randy Orton and Edge

Like Joy Giovanni, Amy Weber signed with the Stamford-based company after participating in the 2004 Diva Search. However, Weber left WWE nearly a year later after allegedly getting bullied by Edge and Randy Orton.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Giovanni recalled Weber's incident with Orton and Edge, disclosing that she wanted to quit in solidarity with her friend.

"I don't think I had said it to her before, but I felt really bad always for not leaving in solidarity with her. I was sitting with her at the time. I'm a 100% positive that someone poured a drink all over her when we were sleeping. We almost didn't sleep that entire flight to Japan because we had been warned about the horror story of, 'hey, sometimes if you fall asleep people will come cut your hair. They'll do all kinds of things to you.' So, we were terrified. And I actually felt bad for staying when she left because I knew the treatment was wrong, but quite frankly, I had a family to support. I was a primary supporter of my family and some additional family members at that point. But it is something that stays with me," she said.

