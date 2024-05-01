WWE legend ‘likes’ the idea of becoming new Authority figure in AEW amid Tony Khan’s absence

Former WWE and ECW World Champion Rob Van Dam hints that he would like to become the new authority figure in AEW amid Tony Khan's absence.

On the April 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry attacked the CEO of the company in the middle of the ring. Khan was called to the ring to hear Perry's plea to reinstate him, to which the latter agreed.

Shortly after, he was flat on the mat after receiving a punch in the gut from Perry. Later, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson humiliated TK with a Meltzer Driver. Khan has been missing from TV following the ambush on Dynamite.

Amidst Tony Khan's absence, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted that the president of the company should hire Rob Van Dam as an authority figure until he gets better. It seems like RVD agrees with the idea, as he dropped a like on the post.

Expand Tweet

RVD likes the fan's tweet.

Rob Van Dam is open to returning to WWE

Rob Van Dam is currently making appearances for AEW, but he's also interested in returning to WWE. Speaking on one of the recent episodes of the 1 of A Kind podcast, RVD said he is open to having another match in WWE.

"I would totally be open to it. I don't know what it would take for that to happen. It's possible that it would take me picking up the phone and telling them that I want to do this in order to start the fire. If that's what it would take, chances are next to nothing that it's gonna happen."

Mr. Monday Night left the Stamford-based promotion in 2007 because he felt burned out and needed a break. He rejoined the company in 2013 but ended up leaving one year later, in 2014, because of some internal frustrations.

Van Dam had been making sporadic appearances on WWE from 2019 to 2023. Currently, he's associated with AEW. He recently appeared on the April 20 edition of Rampage in a High Flying 4/20 Elimination Four-way match and defeated Isiah Kassidy, Komander, and Lee Johnson.