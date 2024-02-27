WWE legend likes an interesting tweet on CM Punk’s AEW All In backstage incident

A former WWE Superstar liked an interesting tweet regarding CM Punk's backstage altercation at the 2023 All In. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

RVD made a name for himself in WWE as one of the best high-flyers in the business. He made his AEW debut in August 2023 and, since then, has made sporadic appearances.

At last year's All In pay-per-view, CM Punk allegedly got involved in a backstage altercation with 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Tony Khan. The Voice of the Voiceless was fired from the promotion after TK claimed his life was in danger that day.

A Twitter user recalled the incidents with Punk in 2023 and talked about his altercation with the AEW President. Another user replied that if RVD had been a part of AEW, things could have been different for the former AEW World Champion.

Alls I'll say is if there was any legitimate fighter there that day, e.g @TherealRVD, this would have been a lot different for punk. @tonyk," said the user.

Rob Van Dam liked the tweet as he seemingly agreed with the opinion.

Dutch Mantell wants CM Punk to face two superstars in a handicap match

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell wants Punk to face Austin Theory and Grayon Waller.

While speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, he discussed why he wants the Voice of the Voiceless to face these two stars:

"I would say those two guys, Austin Theory and what's the other kid from Australia's name? [Grayson Waller] Yeah. They would be great. A handicap match... I mean they could almost talk in such a way what do you want to see Austin just kill them cause those guys are really great. They're great heels, they really are. And, if you like them, you like them, but if you don't, you know, most people wouldn't like them because of their mouths," Dutch said.

It will be interesting to see when Punk recovers from the injury.

