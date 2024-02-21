"They would be great" - Former WWE personality pitches handicap match for Stone Cold Steve Austin against popular duo

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the face of WWE during the Attitude Era and helped the company to take it to the next level. Recently, a former personality was asked about The Texas Rattlesnake, and he pitched a massive tag team match against two rising stars in the industry.

Last year, Austin Theory teamed up with Grayson Waller after he lost the WWE United States Championship to Rey Mysterio. The two have become an entertaining act on Friday Night SmackDown, and both have butted heads against The Rock and John Cena.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran talked about possible opponents for The Texas Rattlesnake and said it would be hard to pick only one wrestler. Instead, he chose the popular duo against Steve Austin in a handicap match:

"I would say those two guys, Austin Theory and what's the other kid from Australia's name? [Grayson Waller] Yeah. They would be great. A handicap match... I mean they could almost talk in such a way what do you want to see Austin just kill them cause those guys are really great. They're great heels, they really are. And, if you like them, you like them, but if you don't, you know, most people wouldn't like them because of their mouths."

The former WWE manager heavily praised the duo:

"But, back in the days, you would literally pay for heels like that. Because they get a reaction and they can do all your stuff, and you could do all their stuff and there's a story you can tell with those guys. Becuse they're animated, they're good, and they could fly all over the ring. And you can turn them on each other and then turn them back. I mean, it's unlimited with those guys, I would think. " [From 05:45 to 06:57]

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match against CM Punk

Last year, CM Punk returned to the company after nearly a decade at WWE Survivor Series 2023. Unfortunately, the Second City Saint got injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

During an interview with ESPN, while promoting WWE 2K24, Steve Austin was asked about CM Punk and gave his thoughts on whether the two stars would face each other in the promotion:

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me. So, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner," Austin said with a laugh. "I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see."

It will be interesting to see if Steve Austin returns to WWE for another match in the near future.

