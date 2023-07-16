WWE legend "loved" the fact that debuting AEW star lost his first match

WWE legend recently shared his thoughts on an AEW star losing his first match on this week's Dynamite.

The legend is none other than Bully Ray, who thinks highly of AEW Star Nick Wayne and praised his work on Dynamite. The veteran also complimented the company for the way they told Wayne's story in his first-ever match for the promotion and believed that the loss might actually be beneficial for the young star.

AEW Superstar Nick Wayne made his much-anticipated debut this past week on Dynamite against Swerve Strickland. Although the young superstar lost, he put up a good fight which impressed a lot of fans, including a WWE Hall of Famer who believes that the loss was a good thing for Wayne.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the debut match of Nick Wayne.

"My favorite part of the match was the finish and not the finishing move. The finish as in Nick Wayne's shoulders got pinned to the mat for the one two three. Lose your first match, people who win their first match, I'm not going to say everybody but it normally leads to not great things as their career goes on. Sometimes it's a humbling thing. Learning how to lose, learning how to deal with defeat, learning how to deal with the agony of defeat, learning how to soak it in and it makes you tougher and it makes you stronger," said the veteran. [From 20:10 to 22:33]

Former WWE Superstar's son Nick Wayne loses his debut match for AEW

The son of former WWE Superstar Buddy Wayne, Nick Wayne came up short in his AEW debut against Swerve Strickland.

Before their match, former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland dropped constant warnings to Wayne, and he did not hold back on his word. The bout was as action-packed as it was advertised.

Wayne was close to winning his first match after hitting his finisher, Wayne's World, but the great ring awareness of the leader of the Mogul Affiliates allowed him to put his feet on the bottom rope before the three counts.

This bought Strickland some time as he quickly capitalized and hit the JML Driver on Wayne to win the match.

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for the young superstar in All Elite Wrestling.

