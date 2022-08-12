"Those days might be over" - WWE legend makes bold claim on CM Punk's future in AEW

WWE legend Booker T boldly claimed that CM Punk won't be able to go back to his younger self during the course of his AEW career.

Punk is currently sustaining a foot injury he suffered during the June 1st episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles, California. The injury roots can be traced to his match with FTR against Max Caster and The Gunn Club. The former WWE Champion went for a springboard off Dax Harwood's tag but landed awkwardly and people collectively held their breath.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame, Booker T bluntly stated that Punk doing high-flying stuff from his younger days might be done due to his advanced age.

"One thing about father time, it waits for no man. To get back in that ring and perform and try to pull off some of the old CM Punk maneuvers from yesteryear, those days might be over," Booker said. [from 1:25:30 - 1:25:44]

The WWE Hall of Famer then proposed an interesting suggestion for The Second City Saint in terms of wrestling style.

"CM Punk had a little bit of trouble with some of the stuff he tried to pull off before that injury. And it's been a few botches so I don't something like that is gonna help him or anything like that. May wanna think about changing that style up and becoming a heel," he added. [from 1:25:45 - 1:26:01]

Punk's surprise return featured him helping the Blackpool Combat Club fend off the Jericho Appreciation Society. The lineal AEW World Champion proceeded to have a staredown with Interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

Another WWE veteran gave his thoughts on CM Punk's shocking return

Over on the Busted Open podcast, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) thought that CM Punk's return was organic. The former added that the latter's unannounced emergence made the crowd's reaction more authentic.

"When [CM] Punk came out last night, I said out loud ‘this is a cool surprise.’ Place went absolutely ballistic, good showing for Punk, I liked the face-to-face at the end with [Jon] Moxley."

