WWE legend Mickie James reacts after top AEW star kisses Saraya (fka Paige)

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently reacted to Saraya and Toni Storm's very interesting moment during their match tonight on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Tonight, a grudge was settled as Saraya took on her first challenger for her AEW Women's Championship, facing her former friend, Toni Storm. During the match, Storm distracted Saraya by pulling her close for a kiss on the lips, which allowed her to hit her Storm-Zero maneuver. This only resulted in a two-count.

On Twitter, Mickie James had a simple reaction to the moment. She replied to a wrestling news account with a cheeky comment. She did not seem surprised by what happened and instead enjoyed watching the moment.

"I mean. Who doesn’t love a lil,’" said James along with a kiss emoji.

Mickie James seemingly wants to get her hands on Nia Jax after her WWE return

Almost two weeks ago, Nia Jax returned to participate in the title match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW. She immediately put the entire women's roster on notice after decimating the Women's World Champion.

Nia Jax took to Twitter to continue to assert her dominance, asking everyone who wanted to get slapped next after she attacked Rhea Ripley. Former Women's Champion Mickie James replied to her tweet, seemingly willing to go toe to toe with the Irresistible Force.

Their exchange can be seen here.

Mickie James last competed in IMPACT Wrestling, where she is a five-time Knockouts World Champion. She is currently out with an injury, but it is yet to be seen if she'll act on her words and confront Nia Jax in WWE.

In the meantime, it seems Saraya and Toni Storm's interesting moment has taken over the internet. However, despite the effort and the tactics from Storm, it was not enough, and a title change did not occur.

