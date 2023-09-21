Mickie James is seemingly looking for a fight with recently returned WWE star

Mickie James is an iconic former WWE Superstar best known for her work during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The division struggled to produce iconic moments for years before the women's revolution, but most fans remember James' remarkable rivalry with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Their feud even led to a WrestleMania match in 2006.

Presently a member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster, James may not be looking to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion...Or is she?

Nia Jax dropped a tweet on social media asking who wanted to get "SLAPPED" following her recent string of attacks on members of the RAW roster. She returned on the September 11th episode of the red brand during the main event match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship. Mickie James reacted to Nia's challenge with one word:

"Me," commented James.

Expand Tweet

The reaction made several fans curious as to whether it would lead to something down the line. Mickie James' husband, Nick Aldis, is currently on a "handshake deal" with the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE Superstar reacts to Nick Aldis' run in IMPACT Wrestling

Having technically become a free agent, Nick Aldis is often cited as an absolute great among die-hard wrestling fans. Many hope to see him step into a WWE ring soon.

Nick Aldis had a stellar run in IMPACT Wrestling between 2008 and 2015. He later returned to the wrestling promotion in 2017, 2022, and then again in 2023. He was also one of the most important names signed with NWA for five years until his departure in 2022. He had a 1,043-day reign as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Mickie James called her husband's tenure in NWA a "helluva run" after the latter left the promotion.

Will we see either or both Mickie James and Nick Aldis on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star