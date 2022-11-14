Mickie James reacts to her real-life husband's emotional post on ending his 5-year run with wrestling company

Former Women's Champion Mickie James expressed how she feels about her husband Nick Aldis leaving the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Nick Aldis (fka Magnus in IMPACT) has been one of the most important faces of the NWA since Billy Corgan revitalized the promotion. However, after spending over five years with NWA, the former world champion will depart the company.

Former WWE Divas Champion Mickie emotionally responded to Aldis' tweet about his time at NWA.

"A helluva run babe. Helluva run. #TheREALWorldsChampion," James tweeted.

James is currently signed with Impact Wrestling. The WWE Universe last witnessed Mickie at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, where she entered with her Impact Knockouts Championship.

Rumours on possible jump ship of Mickie James and Nick Aldis to WWE

Nick Aldis has been loyal to Corgan's promotion, but it seems he has been critical of the creative direction of the NWA, which is the reason for his departure.

However, according to Xero News, a potential working partnership between NWA and WWE could catalyze Nick Aldis to jump ship. Xero News also reported that if the former NWA Champion comes to WWE under Triple H's regime, his wife, Mickie James, will follow suit.

The 5-time WWE Women's Champion has already been a part of the promotion, and Nick Aldis is a free agent after a 5-year career with the NWA. So this will be a perfect opportunity for Triple H to spread his wings and offer the banger couple a way into the WWE.

James last appeared for the company back at WrestleMania 37 alongside the rest of the women's roster. She was released on April 15, 2021 and made her NWA debut on June 8, 2021.She made her third return to Impact Wrestling shortly after at Slammiversary on July 17, 2021.

