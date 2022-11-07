Wrestler who was recommended to Triple H by a WWE Hall of Famer is now reportedly a free agent

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has an exceptional eye for talented pro wrestlers. However, WWE Hall of Famer DDP stated that former NWA Champion Nick Aldis is one such professional that Triple H has not noticed yet.

Former IMPACT and NWA Champion Nick Aldis took to social media to announce that he would be leaving the National Wrestling Alliance. Ever since Chief Content Officer Triple H sat on the company’s throne, he has brought several superstars into WWE.

Reportedly, the 36-year-old will be a part of next week’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event in New Orleans. But since Nick Aldis is not happy with NWA’s Billy Corgan’s creative decision, it’s time for him to part ways with the company.

“Aldis has been critical of the creative direction for the NWA, which is 100% Corgan’s vision at this point, and that led to a breakdown. Another source stated that there was “magma level” heat towards Aldis for promoting himself above the NWA and for his constantly speaking out regarding Corgan’s creative decisions.” [H/T - PWInsider.com]

Time for Triple H to bring Nick Aldis to WWE

Nick Aldis has been loyal to Corgan’s NWA from the very beginning. However, according to Aldis’s announcement on his Instagram video, it was clear that he was having difficulty moving forward with NWA’s current direction.

Despite the former NWA Champion announcing his exit from the company, his contract expires in January 2023. At one point, Nick even passed on an offer made by AEW to stick to Billy Corgan’s company.

If Nick Aldis departs from NWA, the former world champion could try his luck getting into WWE, as he would become a free agent. During a recent appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, Aldis mentioned his interest in joining WWE.

Unless Aldis and Corgan sort out some agreement, it could be time for The Game to take him under his wings. Whether Nick Aldis is signing with WWE becomes a reality, we can predict that WWE's Chief Content Officer will continue to bring more talented professionals home.

