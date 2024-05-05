WWE Legend mockingly calls Young Bucks the Backstreet Boys of pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently mocked The Young Bucks while making a hilarious claim.

Eric Bischoff has been open about his dissatisfaction with All Elite Wrestling goods and frequently blames the company's CEO, Tony Khan, for some questionable booking decisions. The veteran appears to be at it again, making a bold claim regarding AEW EVPs and current World Tag Team Champions, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks.

On X (FKA Twitter), Eric Bischoff reacted to The Young Bucks' AEW segments losing viewerships and claimed that the duo is the Backstreet Boys of professional wrestling.

"The Bucks are the Backstreet Boys of professional wrestling. Without heat."

Eric Bischoff believes AEW's Tony Schiavone will get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Tony Schiavone was known as the voice of WCW in the 90s and has also worked for promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. The veteran came on board with AEW when the company started in 2019 and has stayed as one of the lead commentators in the promotion.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Schiavone's contributions to WCW and stated that he could get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sometime in the future.

“Maybe not on the first ballot. I mean, I think Tony’s Hall of Fame-worthy, as Tony was such a massive part, the audible part, visual part in many cases of WCW for a long time. Especially during its initial phase as WCW coming out of Jim Crockett Promotions, which Tony was also a part of. So much like someone who I would consider maybe on the first ballot — and it would be a toss up for me, I’ll think about it a little bit before the end of the show."

Tony Schiavone is currently the play-by-play commentator on AEW Collision and also does commentary on Dynamite and Rampage. It will be interesting to see if he ever gets the opportunity of getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.