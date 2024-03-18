WWE legend has a one-word reaction to Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) AEW debut

Mercedes Moné is All Elite and she made her AEW debut on Dynamite's special episode titled Big Business. WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently shared his reaction to her debut using one word.

The CEO opened the Dynamite: Big Business show, addressing her hometown crowd in Boston. She thanked her fans for their continuous support and also discussed her unfinished business with Willow Nightingale. She closed the show, saving Nightingale from Julia Hart and Sky Blue.

A couple of months ago, Eric Bischoff had predicted that Moné arriving in AEW would make no impact on AEW. Replying to his old tweet from January, he shared a tweet implying that he stands corrected and former Sasha Banks has not made any impact on AEW at all.

"Nada," Eric tweeted.

Mercedes Moné has upset people in AEW

Mercedes Moné recently went to an interview on Kicks Rocks podcast, where she revealed her plans to return to WWE somewhere down the line. While speaking on the WON, Dave Meltzer stated that the former WWE star's comments have angered some people backstage in AEW.

"There is a reality that some people consider AEW as the place they want to be and some see it as a place to make money until getting the call to come back. The latter group has in general been more of a detriment to the company."

He added:

"In time, this will play out as it does, but the skeptical people are now more skeptical. In the end, if she's a long-term valuable asset to the company, nobody will remember his statement. And if not, everyone will remember this statement."

Mercedes left the Stamford-based company in 2022 when she walked out of the company alongside Naomi. Naomi returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

