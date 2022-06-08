"He was mad about it" - WWE legend opens up on how the Boogeyman shockingly gave him a permanent scar 

Former WWE Superstar William Regal recently made a surprising revelation that Boogeyman had left a permanent scar on him.

William Regal was apparently unsatisfied with how the Boogeyman (aka Martin Wright) had been punching him during their fights. According to Regal, Martin's hits were rather unconvincing, which led him to instruct Boogeyman to punch him harder.

Recalling the incident on his Gentleman Villain Podcast, Regal spoke about how his instructions inadvertently led to him getting a lot of stitches.

"I said just hit me. I said it. I’ll take it. It’s on me. So we get in there. And finally we end up together. And he goes Bosh! And I ended up with I think it was six stitches or eight stitches on the outside and 16 stitches on the inside. He was mad about it,” Regal said. (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

While Regal suffered a serious injury, he made it clear that he had no beef with Martin Wright.

Former WWE Superstar William Regal is currently All Elite

After a distinguished career in Vince McMahon's company, William Regal made his debut in AEW earlier this year in March.

Stepping in to break up the fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, the WWE legend slapped both stars to bring them to their senses. This marked the start of the Blackpool Combat Club, which is currently of the most formidable factions in All Elite Wrestling.

While Regal is unlikely to take part in any physical fights, he has been instrumental in building the Blackpool Combat Club. The stable was responsible for creating a superstar out of Wheeler Yuta, a young and relatively inexperienced wrestler on the All Elite roster.

The BlackPool Combat Club is still in its early stages in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the WWE legend has planned for the faction in the near future.

