WWE legend Paul Wight's (fka The Big Show) first AEW opponent announced for All Out

All Elite Wrestling made waves when they announced they signed Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show. The company made the announcement in February 2021 that Wight would be the color commentator for a new YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation, which premiered on March 15th.

Paul Wight made his television debut on the March 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite, where he would tease a huge "Hall of Fame worthy" debut at the Revolution pay-per-view. This addition turned out to be Christian Cage.

Since then, Paul Wight has been on color commentary with Tony Schiavone for AEW Dark: Elevation, until last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Last Wednesday, QT Marshall and The Factory attacked Schiavone's son Chris, which prompted Wight to get involved.

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) lays down the challenge for AEW All Out

Following up on the save of Chris Schiavone last week, Paul Wight entered the AEW ring once again with Tony Schiavone to make a big announcement. But the duo was quickly interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory.

Marshall and company tried to embarrass Paul Wight by showing X-rays of his surgically repaired hip, as well as an external photo of the hip showing a large 14-inch scar and Wight's "big beautiful a**."

QT Marshall stated he used his backstage role to get the X-rays and photos. In response, Paul Wight said he didn't dig deep enough. If he did, Marshall would have learned that Wight is now cleared to return to the ring. Wight then informed Marshall that Tony Khan booked a match between the two of them for All Out, leaving Marshall with a stunned look on his face.

Paul Wight last wrestled as The Big Show on the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw in an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton.

