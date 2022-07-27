WWE legend posts throwback clip featuring Ric Flair ahead of his upcoming last match

AEW star Matt Hardy is getting into the spirit surrounding Ric Flair's last match by sharing a throwback clip of him and The Nature Boy from an episode of Smackdown in 2007.

Flair will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31st in what will be Flair's official match in wrestling.

In honor of his last match, Matt Hardy found a clip of him and Flair strutting backstage during an episode of Smackdown and posted it to Twitter.

"15 years ago today, says the 'net.. In honor of #RicFlairsLastMatch this weekend. @OTD_in_WWE," said @MATTHARDYBRAND.

The segment came just moments before Hardy and Flair took on MVP and Chris Masters on the July 27th, 2007 edition of SmackDown.

Who else will show that they are in the spirit of "Nature Boy's" last match? Only time will tell!

Matt Hardy and Ric Flair are no strangers to each other as opponents

While they never had a singles match against each other throughout their careers, The Nature Boy and Matt Hardy have interacted a number of times over the years.

Arguably the most high-profile interaction when they both competed in the 2006 Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 22.

One of the nastiest spots of the entire match came when Flair and Hardy fought on top of a ladder, before Hardy brought Flair down with a huge superplex.

The move was so brutal that Ric was helped to the back in the middle of the match to receive medical attention.

Do you think Ric will pull anything like this off in his last match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view will take place on July 31, 2022, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

