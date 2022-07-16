"Loved every second of it" - WWE legend praises Chris Jericho for his incredible heel promo

ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer has praised Chris Jericho's promo from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho is currently preparing himself for a huge Barbed Wire Death Match against his arch-rival Eddie Kingston. The two men will once again cross paths next week on Dynamite.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer claimed that he loved every bit of the former AEW World Champion's promo and praised him for the same.

"Loved every second of it. Again, old school philosophy you wanna be a heel that gets booed, the fact that Jericho claims he is a sports entertainer, really really makes it work and what he says. Chris takes you on a ride, he is a storyteller and also being conceded and being cocky and putting themselves over. Great great promo and really made me wanna see the match next week, with barbed wire everywhere," said Dreamer. [8:20-8:58]

Former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli recently hit back at Chris Jericho

Tino Sabbatelli recently responded to accusations of him leaking AEW results in 2020.

During an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted podcast, Sabbatelli claimed that it was Terry Taylor who had called him and informed him that Chris Jericho believed the former WWE star was the leaker.

Addressing the issue, Sabbatelli said:

"When I left WWE, IMPACT actually asked Terry Taylor about that rumour. Terry Taylor called me and I was, like, 'Coach, I don't even know what they're even talking about.' He laughed, I don't know dirt sheets, I don't know that kind of stuff. So that was real comical that my name somewhat even got brought into that. I wish I could look at Chris Jericho in the face and say, 'you don't even know who I am as a man so don't put my name in your mouth. You have been very successful in wrestling, I admire that, but don't drop things you don't know.' So, for me, it was, like, I didn't even say anything on social media, I don't want to get in that battle, but just be careful bro because that's not pro wrestling words of you, it's real man words of you, if me with something." (from 31:05 onwards)

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far