WWE legend provides big health update; set to undergo surgery

A WWE legend currently signed to AEW has provided a crucial health update after his recent in-ring return.

The name in question is none other than Paul Wight. He left WWE after nearly two decades to sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Since his arrival, Wight has competed in just six matches for the Tony Khan-led company, besides taking up some non-wrestling roles. He recently returned to the ring at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea event in a tag team match with The Ocho.

Wight was seemingly struggling to walk, which caught the attention of many fans. They got a chance to catch up with the former WWE Champion after the match. During the chat, the veteran revealed that he would soon undergo knee replacement surgery.

“I’m going to get knee surgery,” Wight said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Paul Wight compares Powerhouse Hobbs with two former WWE Universal Champions

AEW veteran Paul Wight recently made an interesting comparison between Powerhouse Hobbs and former WWE Universal Champions Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former WWE Champion claimed that Hobbs matched the intensity of Goldberg and Lesnar inside the ring:

"This probably sounds super arrogant. I don’t think there’s been many people like me. But I think I see the same fire and intensity and ability to connect with the audience. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is a very powerful, explosive, intense individual. There’s been many guys like that that I’ve seen in our business, from Goldberg, who had that intensity, to Brock Lesnar, who had that intensity."

Wight further mentioned that Hobbs had much potential as a pro wrestler:

"Then you have a guy like Hobbs, who has a lot of the same characteristics of someone who won’t go around you, he’ll go through you. So for me, being in the business as long as I have, I can understand that and appreciate that and you want to develop that and make that grow.” (H/T PWMania)

Powerhouse Hobbs is currently part of the Don Callis Family alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Don Callis. He is also a former TNT Champion, and many want to see him feature in prominent storylines this year.

Do you want to see Powerhouse Hobbs break out as a major singles star in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

