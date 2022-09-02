"Where do we go from here?" - WWE legend questions if CM Punk should defeat Jon Moxley at AEW All Out pay-per-view

CM Punk shockingly lost the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in just a record handful of minutes. With the stars now set to clash at All Out, WWE legend Booker T has questioned the possible outcome of the match.

Punk's return to wrestling during the flagship episode of AEW Rampage is still one of the most talked about moments in modern wrestling. Since then, CM Punk has gone up against the likes of Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Hangman Page.

During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke on the upcoming clash between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

"How does he win the title after the cliffhanger? It’s only nine days later. He went into the match coming off of an injury and now he miraculously has overcome all the odds and the pain and wins the title back again? Where do we go from there? Is he still hurt?" [42:40 onwards]

Booker T continued, pointing out that the bout could go many ways.

"There’s a lot of questions here, so me personally? I don’t know! I’m glad to sit back and watch this play out like everybody else because me personally? I’m wondering… I don’t know what we’re going into, I’m in the dark!" [43:20 onwards]

At this stage, the bout might just easily go either way, if even Booker T is unsure. Fans will simply have to catch AEW All Out this Sunday to see whether CM Punk or Jon Moxley walks away as the World Champion.

Tony Khan recently praised both CM Punk and Jon Moxley for pushing up AEW's ratings

AEW recently suffered a dip in viewership after many of their top stars suffered from injuries. The promotion also gained a lot of flak for alot its recent booking decisions. Regardless of all of this, AEW continues to border on and occasionally crosses 1 million viewers.

During an exclusive interview with Inside The Ropes, Tony Khan focused on both stars' promos this past AEW Dynamite.

"The promos that Jon and Punk did reeled a lot of people back in, and, in particular, hearing what Punk had to say in Chicago, I think people are up to see this great title fight on Sunday," Khan said. "I do feel very good about where we’re at with it now that we’ve had some great TV, and there’s a lot of excitement going into Sunday’s pay-per-view." (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW #AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEW AllOut - CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! #AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut - CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/eWX0NWd1s9

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will be able to overcome Jon Moxley the second time 'round after their brutally short bout last week. Has the Summer of Punk already ended or has Moxley's victory simply been a bump in the road?

