"What mother in her right mind would ever sit there and watch" - WWE legend reacts to AEW star Christian Cage's unexpected heel turn 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Christian Cage's shocking heel turn on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager this week.

Captain Charisma turned the wrestling world upside down this past Wednesday night when he turned on his protege Jungle Boy. The former WWE Superstar delivered a Killswitch to the rising star off the back of Jurassic Express' disappointing title loss to The Young Bucks in a ladder match.

Cage's cruel actions were a sight to behold, especially when he hit his signature 'Con-Chair-To' on Jack Perry right in front of his mother and sister watching at ringside. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray described the Canadian native's heel turn as "exceptional" and praised its execution:

"Exceptional heel turn by Christian last night,'' Ray said. "Love the execution. Love the timing, the facials, the intent (..) Christian turning Jungle Boy over, laying on top of him, showing Jungle Boy's face, showing Christians's face. Letting you read the emotions on their faces. Excellent, excellent job." (25:04)

However, Ray did note that the segment would have been even better if AEW had used Jungle Boy's mom and sister. The veteran believes the Perry family would have improved the angle if they intervened:

"What mother in her right mind would ever sit there and watch her baby boy get his head caved in? (..) I would have had mom and sister come in the ring, and beg Christian not to do it. And then I would have had security come in the ring to try to get mom & sister out of there because they don't belong in the ring in the first place (..) As security is able to get mom and sister out of the way for a brief moment. Bam! Out of nowhere, Christian should have caved the kid's head in and watch mom and sister go ballistic and then jump on top of Jungle boy, and Christian slide out while watching Jungle Boy's Mom and Sister sit down and cry," he added. (25:55)

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Christian has had it with the entire jungle family.



AEW star Christian Cage's heel turn has been almost a year in the making!

AEW's penchant for a slow-burn route to producing long-term storytelling has proven to be a masterclass so far.

The saga between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega was the most recent instance of a long-term storyline having a huge payoff. In Christian Cage and Jungle Boy's case, the company sowed the seeds at Double or Nothing last year.

During the show, Boy eliminated Captain Charisma to win the Casino Battle Royal. Cage decided not to exact his revenge in the moment, he instead chose to mentor Jurassic Express.

The former WWE Superstar was instrumental in helping the duo capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time. But last night, Christian proved to be an opportunist as he shattered Jurassic Express entirely.

With AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door right around the corner, a potential singles bout between student and mentor could be on the horizon.

