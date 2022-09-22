WWE legend reacts to Chris Jericho winning ROH World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Chris Jericho's ROH world title win at AEW Grand Slam has garnered widespread appreciation. WWE legend Bully Ray also applauded the victory.

The Wizard faced Claudio Castagnoli this week on the special edition of Dynamite for the latter's ROH World Championship belt.

While the Swiss Superman initially looked to be in the driving seat, Jericho was eventually able to turn the tables. With a low blow, the JAS leader effectively took down the former WWE Star to take the win with a pinfall.

The swift change in the ROH World Champion position led to Bully Ray taking to Twitter. The WWE legend stated that the title had gained more credibility with Jericho winning it.

"And just like that…the ROH WHC means more tonight than it ever has. #AEWGrandSlam @BustedOpenRadio," Bully Ray tweeted.

As of now, it remains to be seen how the JAS leader's run with his eighth World Title will unfold in the coming weeks.

