"Let's see exactly what CM Punk got left" - WWE legend reacts to top AEW star's return

WWE legend Booker T has expressed his excitement over CM Punk's AEW Dynamite return last week and his potential in-ring comeback in the future.

The lineal AEW World Heavyweight Champion shocked fans when he surprisingly appeared from the tunnel and decimated all members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Afterward, he had a staredown with the Interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, as the crowd erupted.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker stated that he was looking forward to The Second City Saint's in-ring return and expressed his enthusiasm.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he was curious to see if Punk still got it but resorted to just being pumped up.

"Let's see exactly what CM Punk got left in the tank, been on the shelf for a minute so I'm looking forward to seeing CM Punk back in the ring and you know, let's go. That's the term, LET's GO!! That's what I wanna see," he said. [from 1:24:27 - 1:24:44]

However, it looks like Punk won't return to the squared circle soon as he is still recovering from his foot injury. Reports swirled that he might miss a couple of weeks and next month's All Out could be the possible timetable for his return.

Booker T thinks CM Punk's best years are behind him, athletic-wise

In a previous episode of the aforementioned podcast, Booker T fearlessly claimed that Punk should limit the high-flying maneuvers due to his advanced age.

The WWE legend also had an idea on how the AEW World Champion could adapt while still being one of the top names in the business:

"CM Punk had a little bit of trouble with some of the stuff he tried to pull off before that injury. And it's been a few botches so I don't something like that is gonna help him or anything like that. May wanna think about changing that style up and becoming a heel."

With the Second City Saint back now, it will be interesting to see what his future feuds will look like, especially with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. It will only be a matter of time before the title unification between the two champions comes to fruition.

