WWE legend reacts to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's controversial tag team name

WWE Superstars Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have formed a partnership in recent months, but it was only recently that they were given a tag team name. Now an AEW personality has reacted to the name.

The star in question is Taz, who recently commented on Twitter that he isn't a big fan of Sheamus calling things 'bangers.' Instead, he would prefer it if he used words like awesome, amazing or great.

Due to the former WWE Champion's excessive use of the word 'banger,' it only seemed right that when he joined forces with Drew McIntyre that they would call themselves 'The Banger Bros.'

Once again, taking to social media, Taz expressed his shock at the fact that WWE would allow a name like this to slip through the cracks, given the controversy surrounding it.

"Only was referring to word for describing a “great” wrestling match, I had no clue WWE had a team with that name. Im still shocked some of the wrestling “media” write this up as a story…lol ridiculous! Im 50LBS lighter now than that old photo. Just saying ;),” tweeted @OfficialTAZ.

WWE has since dropped "The Banger Bros" as a tag team name due to the company becoming aware that it shares a glaring similarity to an adult film website.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre put in good showings at the Royal Rumble

Whether Taz likes the term 'banger' or not, there is no denying that both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre put in great performances in this year's Royal Rumble match.

The 'Celtic Warrior' entered the match at number two, while Drew entered the match at number nine, with both men having two of the three longest tenures in the annual 30-man showcase.

The GUNTHER thing eliminating Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at the same time. He may have the easy elimination record. #RoyalRumble The GUNTHER thing eliminating Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at the same time. He may have the easy elimination record. #RoyalRumblehttps://t.co/KPSIiveVFP

However, they were eliminated simultaneously by the only man who, not only lasted longer than they did, but was in the match from the number one spot and ended up being the match's runner-up: Gunther.

