WWE legend "really beat up" following AEW Double or Nothing; Tony Khan confirms bad news

Tony Khan recently confirmed that a WWE legend was hurt after his match at AEW Double or Nothing. The star being discussed here is WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

The Rated-R Superstar took on House of Black member Malakai Black in a singles action on Sunday. It was a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match which saw both the contenders going to extreme limits to inflict pain upon their opponent.

Considering the brutal nature of the match, it was expected that Adam Copeland might sustain some injuries. AEW's head honcho confirmed that the TNT Champion was very much worn out from his barbaric duel with Malakai Black. Khan reported:

"We are checking him out, that was an amazing barbed wire cage match. I am knocking on all the wood and crossing my fingers he is okay. I was hoping he would be sitting with Tanahashi-san and me right now, he is really beat up. I hope he’s okay and it was a hard-hitting barbed wire cage match.” (H/T Ringsidenews)

WWE Attitude Era legend helps Adam Copeland secure a victory at AEW Double or Nothing

From the very beginning of the match, both the stars started out laying hard strikes on their opponents. As the match escalated, the fans saw House of Black members interfering by getting inside the ring through the broken steel door.

Being outnumbered by the faction, Copeland couldn't defend himself. Fortunately, Gangrel emerged from beneath the ring and aided the TNT Champion against the House of Black members.

With the WWE Attitude Era Legend's help, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion even secured a victory over his opponent.

Copeland and Gangrel are former teammates of a gothic faction called The Brood. The group was active in the late 90s. Copeland's ex-best friend and rival Christain Cage was also part of the stable.